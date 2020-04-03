Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of HVT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 97,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,051. The company has a market cap of $202.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

