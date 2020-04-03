Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to “Hold”

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 180,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,713. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $426.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.