-$0.52 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQST. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

