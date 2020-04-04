$186.01 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $186.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.52 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $176.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $498.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.48 million to $502.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $531.63 million, with estimates ranging from $518.15 million to $548.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 945,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,212. The company has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.