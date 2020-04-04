$307.54 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $307.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $318.50 million. Interface posted sales of $297.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 538,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Interface by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 247,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

