$45.95 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $45.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $74.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $306.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley lowered their target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.72. 57,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,675. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

