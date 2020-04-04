AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $12.80

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $20.25 to $12.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGNC. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,754,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,577,000 after purchasing an additional 224,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 202,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.