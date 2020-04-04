Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

AIRG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,613. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

