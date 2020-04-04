Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

