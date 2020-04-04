Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.