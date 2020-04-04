Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

ALLY stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 6,336,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

