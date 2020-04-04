Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target Increased to $9.25 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $7.50 to $9.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 8,311,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

