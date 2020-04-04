Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Mplx reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.77. 4,581,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,399. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

