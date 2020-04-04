Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report $12.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. Stemline Therapeutics posted sales of $5.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $59.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.91 million, with estimates ranging from $70.26 million to $101.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 461,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

