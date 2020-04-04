Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report $12.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. Stemline Therapeutics posted sales of $5.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.44 million to $59.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.91 million, with estimates ranging from $70.26 million to $101.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 461,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit