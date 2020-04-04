Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $45.80

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Semtech from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.66. 544,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67.
In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,191 shares of company stock worth $1,337,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.