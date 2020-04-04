Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $45.80

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Semtech from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.66. 544,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,191 shares of company stock worth $1,337,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

