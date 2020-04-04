Arionum (ARO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,911.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $43,717.04 and $8,911.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.02118652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.03486968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00591761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00785832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00486235 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014554 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

