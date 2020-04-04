ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.80. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $145.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

