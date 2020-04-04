Aurora Reaches One Day Volume of $757,239.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $757,239.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.04676715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00069975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

