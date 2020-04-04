Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 1,222,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,376. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,892,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

