BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,586. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

