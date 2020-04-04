BoostCoin Price Down 12% This Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,876.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004046 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.