CIBC Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $21.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 5,862,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,835. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.