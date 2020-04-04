Citigroup Trims Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Target Price to $68.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.82.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after buying an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,703,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.