Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

