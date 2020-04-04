Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.
