Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,671. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

