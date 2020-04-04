Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 5,961,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 113,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

