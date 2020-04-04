Couchain Price Up 10.7% This Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $2,959.74 and approximately $3,666.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.04676715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00069975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.