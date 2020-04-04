CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.81 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $250.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.76 million to $255.40 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $225.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

CONE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 968,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,630,050 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

