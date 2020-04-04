EagleX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, EagleX has traded 172.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $11,511.15 and $68.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.