Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 368,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,255. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,068,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $7,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,162.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 509,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

