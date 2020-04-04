GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,905,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,024. The firm has a market cap of $631.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Analyst Recommendations for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit