GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,905,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,024. The firm has a market cap of $631.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

