HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDS. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,629. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

