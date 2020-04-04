Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after buying an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

