Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hellofresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.