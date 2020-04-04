Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hellofresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

