Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Interface reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 538,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,921. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

