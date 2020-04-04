Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 563,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $316.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

