JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hellofresh from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Hellofresh stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.