JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hellofresh from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hellofresh stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit