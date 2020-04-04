JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Klepierre stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

