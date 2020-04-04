JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of Klepierre stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
