Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 461,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $994.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,093,096. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

