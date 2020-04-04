Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

