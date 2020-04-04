Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 49.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $54,553.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.