LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE LTC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $24,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $17,373,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

