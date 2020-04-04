LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.05.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

