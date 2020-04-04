Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,561,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

