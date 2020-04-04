Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

MRTN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,540. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

