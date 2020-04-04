M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAA traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,593. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

