M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SAA traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,593. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
