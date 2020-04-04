Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.91.

PANW traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. 999,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,020 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

