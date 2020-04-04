Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 999,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $217.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $7,586,020 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

