Morgan Stanley Lowers Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $125.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,528. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Zoetis by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

