Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NBL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,448,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,223. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

